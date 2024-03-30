Fund L.P. Forager Sells 10,456 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $311,902.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,900,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,678,700.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WLDN stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Willdan Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $1,183,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $422,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

