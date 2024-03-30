Ganesh Kumar Sells 15,768 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) insider Ganesh Kumar sold 15,768 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $566,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,618.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ganesh Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $352,970.80.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Ganesh Kumar sold 9,071 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $319,117.78.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170,034 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

