Gary Bowman Sells 6,250 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $247,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,476,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $86,125.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $155,400.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $34.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $533.68 million, a P/E ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWMN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 444,299 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

