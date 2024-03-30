Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Short Interest Update

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GZPZY opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

About Gaztransport & Technigaz

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, Russia, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

