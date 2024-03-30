Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Short Interest Update

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Gaztransport & Technigaz Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GZPZY opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $32.56.
About Gaztransport & Technigaz
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gaztransport & Technigaz
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Gaztransport & Technigaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaztransport & Technigaz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.