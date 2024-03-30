Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 906 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 906 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 107,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,350,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.1 %

IQV stock opened at $252.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

