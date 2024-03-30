Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Shell alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 0.4 %

Shell stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.