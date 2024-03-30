Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,163,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

