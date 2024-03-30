Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,458,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

