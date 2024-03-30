Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 108,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 369,231 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.90 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

