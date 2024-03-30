Good Life Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $4,822,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

