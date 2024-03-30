Good Life Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 324,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,808 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 47,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.45 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

