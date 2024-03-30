Good Life Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 167.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

