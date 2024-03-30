Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

FSK opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.