Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %
FSK opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
