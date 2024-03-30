Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 749 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $320.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 890.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

