Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 786 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE PNC opened at $161.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.26 and a 200-day moving average of $138.41. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.