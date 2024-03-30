Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

