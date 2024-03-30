Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,037,000 after buying an additional 2,868,091 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $200.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $126.22 and a 1-year high of $200.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

