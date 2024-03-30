Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 29th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Great Pacific Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FSXLF opened at 0.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.54. Great Pacific Gold has a fifty-two week low of 0.24 and a fifty-two week high of 0.95.

Great Pacific Gold Company Profile

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Australia. Its projects include the Arau Project which consists of two granted exploration licenses located in the Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province; and the Kesar Creek Project and Wild Dog Project located in Papua New Guinea.

