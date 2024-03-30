Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 29th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Great Pacific Gold Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FSXLF opened at 0.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.54. Great Pacific Gold has a fifty-two week low of 0.24 and a fifty-two week high of 0.95.
Great Pacific Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Pacific Gold
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.