Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 157.1% in March

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hannover Rück Stock Performance
Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $48.14.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
