Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 157.1% in March

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $48.14.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

