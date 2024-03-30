Hill Island Financial LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $200.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.22 and a 52-week high of $200.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

