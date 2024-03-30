Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.50

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 6932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 283,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,449,000.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

