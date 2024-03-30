Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,690 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

