IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 115 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.2 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day moving average is $133.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.