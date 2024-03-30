IFG Advisory LLC Buys 266 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,529,000 after buying an additional 829,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after buying an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0913 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

