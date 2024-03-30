IFG Advisory LLC Has $278,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.63.

Shares of POOL opened at $403.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.92. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

