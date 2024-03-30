IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 755 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

