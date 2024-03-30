IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,863,000 after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $300.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.39. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $305.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

