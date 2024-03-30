IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 78,096 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $21.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

