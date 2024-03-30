IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
