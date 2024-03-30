IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.83.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

AMP opened at $438.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.06. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.85 and a 1-year high of $440.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

