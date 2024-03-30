Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.92.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

