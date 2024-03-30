Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CTO Sells $87,251.85 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 19,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $87,251.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 482,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,187.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Getty Images Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
