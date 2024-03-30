Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.72

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.72 and last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 4860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

