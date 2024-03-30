iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.81

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 1010006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

