iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $164,000.

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

