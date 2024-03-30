iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

