iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Boosted by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $164.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.08.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.