iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.31

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.31 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 49197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,302,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,198,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 125,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

