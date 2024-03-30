iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 1.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $88.64 and a 1 year high of $137.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.