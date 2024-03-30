J Arnold Wealth Management Co Has $13.17 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.5% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $903.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $772.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.