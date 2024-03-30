JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.05

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 85998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,634,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,634,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 814,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,751.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock worth $2,698,610 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 107,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

