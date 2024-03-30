John C. Malone Buys 106,900 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone bought 106,900 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $747,231.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,827,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,705,021.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 0.9 %

LILA opened at $6.97 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 127,768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $981,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

