John C. Malone Buys 106,900 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone bought 106,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $747,231.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,827,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.73.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 543.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

