John J. Boniface Sells 24,474 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) insider John J. Boniface sold 24,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $221,244.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $9.10 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SERA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 122,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

