Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $381.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

