JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $200.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $126.22 and a one year high of $200.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.87. The stock has a market cap of $576.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.