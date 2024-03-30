JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.84

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.46, with a volume of 3039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMEE. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

