Julie Smolyansky Sells 10,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $172,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,477,305.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Julie Smolyansky sold 2,559 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $49,516.65.

Shares of LWAY opened at $17.22 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

LWAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

