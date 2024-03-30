Kailash Narayanan Sells 4,300 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $156.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.39 and its 200-day moving average is $143.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

