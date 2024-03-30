Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha Sells 5,206 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.28, for a total transaction of C$365,867.79.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$69.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.76. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$74.49.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.80.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

